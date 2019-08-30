After Further Review: Final Saints roster projection

After Further Review: Final Saints roster projection
The Saints couldn't pull off a comeback in the last preseason game against the Dolphins. Drew Brees did not play, but Teddy Bridgewater and Taysom Hill had strong games.
By Sean Fazende | August 30, 2019 at 11:25 AM CDT - Updated August 30 at 1:24 PM

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - QB (3)

Drew Brees

Teddy Bridgewater

Taysom Hill

Easy one here.

RB (4)

Alvin Kamara

Latavius Murray

Devine Ozigbo

Zach Line

Ozigbo officially gets the nod. He’s steadily improved all preseason. He can run, catch and, as we saw Thursday, pick up the blitz. It’s an unfortunate injury for Dwayne Washington and maybe he returns at a later date in the season.

WR (6)

Michael Thomas

Ted Ginn

Tre’Quan Smith

Emmanuel Butler

Austin Carr

Deonte Harris

It’s interesting that Keith Kirkwood didn’t play Thursday. I’ve never been as confident as others that he has a spot locked up. Butler is a guy the coaching staff loves and has officially given them enough validation to put him on the 53. Carr is not for everyone but based on what I’ve gathered from the staff, he’s a guy they trust. Thus, he gets the last spot. Simmie Cobbs was the most consistent, in my opinion, but I think the numbers work against him here.

TE (3)

Jared Cook

Josh Hill

A.J. Derby

It all boils down to trust with Dan Arnold. Can they trust him to make the plays he’s supposed to make? He’s close, but ultimately I think Derby is steadier. Of all the projections, this is the one I feel the least confident about. Plus, another tight end could become available from another team.

OL (8)

Terron Armstead

Erik McCoy

Larry Warford

Andrus Peat

Ryan Ramczyk

Will Clapp

Cameron Tom

Nick Easton

Wait, no backup tackle? Nope, not as the roster currently stands. None of the backup tackles warrant a roster spot. Thus, in this scenario, should something happen with Armstead, Peat would kick outside. I still believe the Saints will target a veteran tackle after Saturday’s cuts.

DT (6)

Sheldon Rankins

David Onyemata

Mario Edwards

Malcolm Brown

Taylor Stallworth

Sylvester Williams

Rankins returning from PUP is great but it also impacts the roster. The Saints will have to keep six to start the season with Rankins and Onyemata both out for week one.

DE (4)

Cam Jordan

Marcus Davenport

Trey Hendrickson

Wes Horton

This room has stayed the same throughout the course of preseason. A player like Porter Gustin would be an ideal practice squad candidate.

LB (6)

Demario Davis

Alex Anzalone

A.J. Klein

Kaden Elliss

Craig Robertson

Vince Beigel

Injuries could cause some fluidity here with this group. I’ve heard some of the injured players were more precautionary while others are a little more unknown.

CB (5)

Marshon Latimore

Eli Apple

P.J. Williams

Patrick Robinson

Justin Hardee

Robinson sticks based on his contract numbers. The Saints would take on a lot of dead money to cut Robinson despite his poor camp. Hardee remains a key special teams cog.

S (5)

Marcus Williams

Vonn Bell

Chris Banjo

CJ Gardner-Johnson

Saquan Hampton

If there are more injuries than we know about and the Saints need to trim somewhere temporarily, I could see them trying to stash Hampton on the practice squad. The question is would he get there before another team snatches him up? And even if he got through, how long would he remain with other teams lurking at different times? Thus, without specific knowledge of other injuries, I’m leaving Hampton on.

Specialist (3)

Thomas Morstead

Wil Lutz

Zach Wood

Easy call.

Copyright 2019 WVUE. All rights reserved.