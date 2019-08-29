4 use text messaging scam to steal $104,000+ in Caddo

CADDO PARISH, La. (KSLA) — Four people used a text messaging scheme to steal more than $104,000 and compromise the bank accounts of numerous customers within a month last fall in Caddo Parish, authorities say.
Customers would receive a text stating their cards were locked; they were given a phone number to call to have their cards unlocked, the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office reports.
When the customers called the number, they were asked to provide their bank card PIN.
Later, money was withdrawn from their accounts and purchases were made at local businesses using cloned cards, authorities say.
It’s believed that the foursome fled the area after Oct. 25, according to the Sheriff’s Office.
But this month, a bank representative told authorities it looked like one of them was back at work in the area.
In fact, detectives say, security cameras captured video of him using cloned cards at automated teller machines and multiple Shreveport banking institutions and businesses to steal more than $24,000 between Aug. 10-21.
The break investigators needed came Sunday when a worker at a retail store in Shreveport’s Broadmoor neighborhood called police after having recognized 39-year-old Dennis Michael Busch, of Laguna Woods, from a photograph being circulated by the Caddo-Shreveport Financial Crimes Task Force.
Busch was booked into Caddo Correctional Center at 1:20 a.m. Aug. 25 on :
- 9 counts of access device fraud,
- 8 counts of violating the Anti-Skimming Act,
- 2 counts of bank fraud, and,
- 1 count of being an in-state fugitive.
His bonds on those charges total $45,000.
Two more suspects have been identified; and authorities say warrants have been issued for their arrests.
They are 31-year-old Brandon Omer, of Texas, who is wanted on charges of bank fraud and access device fraud, and 34-year-old Danny Christopher Dennis, a Logansville, Ga., resident who is wanted on a bank fraud charge.
Copyright 2019 KSLA. All rights reserved.