Texarkana, Ark., homicide suspect arrested

TEXARKANA, Ark. (KSLA) — A Texarkana, Ark., homicide suspect has been arrested in Lewisville, authorities report.
And they have released the names of the two men who were killed and another who was wounded in a shooting Wednesday night.
Police were looking for 18-year-old Justin Dalton Wilson.
He is accused of killing 45-year-old Scott Weigmann and 36-year-old Reginald Davis and wounding 24-year-old LajHonta Collier.
Collier is in critical condition at Wadley Regional Medical Center in Texarkana, authorities report.
Wilson was wanted on a charge of capital murder and two counts each of aggravated robbery, aggravated assault and capital murder - criminal intent, according to a post on the Police Department’s Facebook page.
He has been transferred to the Bi-State Jail.
Police responded to reports of gunfire about 10 p.m. Wednesday at Shangri-La Apartments in the 2000 block of East 24th Street.
That’s where officers found two men dead and another seriously wounded in an apartment, police spokeswoman Kristi Bennett said.
Authorities urge anyone with any information about the homicides and attempted homicide to call Texarkana, Ark., police at (903) 798-3154 or Texarkana Area Crime Stoppers at (903) 793-7867.
