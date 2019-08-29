Male fatally shot in west Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — A male has been fatally shot just west of Pines Road in west Shreveport, police confirm.
It happened in the 3500 block of Kingswood Drive about 10:04 p.m. Wednesday, according to police and Caddo 911 dispatch records.
Preliminary investigation indicate a group of males walked up from Oak Valley Drive and started firing at a male in the front yard of a Kingswood residence, police Cpl. Marcus Hines said.
He was struck multiple times.
The wounded male ran to the backyard, where he collapsed and died, Hines said.
Police have no suspects at this time.
Shreveport Fire Department dispatched three units to a medical emergency on Oak Valley Drive between Tamerlane and Kingswood drives at 10:04 p.m..
Police now have 14 units on a shooting call on Kingswood between Joy and Oak Valley drives that came in at 10:05 p.m., dispatch records show.
That’s the same area where a man was killed and two other people were wounded in a drive-by shooting in late April.
This is a developing story.
KSLA News 12 has a crew on the scene and will bring you more information as it becomes available.
