Louisiana man accused of having child pornography

RUSTON, La. (KSLA) — A Lincoln Parish man is accused of having explicit images of children under the age of 13, CBS affiliate KNOE reports.
Sheriff’s deputies arrested 57-year-old Tracy Lee Williams, of Ruston, on Sunday on four counts of possession of child pornography.
Williams allegedly told investigators that he is addicted to pornography and often looks at child pornography, arrest records indicate.
He allegedly said he last looked at child pornography as recently as Saturday and that some of what he’s viewed involved children as young as 6 years old, according to the records, KNOE reports.
Copyright 2019 KSLA/KNOE. All rights reserved.