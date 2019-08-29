La. State Police names two teens killed in Claiborne Parish crash

CLAIBORNE PARISH, La. - Two teens are dead following a crash on Wednesday evening.
Tony Singleton, 17, and Neal Dequez, 15, both of Haynesville, were killed when the Honda Accord that Singleton was driving struck a SUV.
Officers were notified shortly after 8 p.m. According to Louisiana State Police, Singleton’s Honda was traveling west on La. Highway 2, east of Highway 9, when Singleton lost control and traveled into the eastbound lane. Hitting a Chevrolet Suburban.
Both of the teens were not wearing seat belts - both sustaining fatal injuries.
The driver of the SUV was taken to a Northwest Louisiana hospital for treatment of moderate injuries.
Toxicology samples were taken from both drivers.
The crash remains under investigation.
