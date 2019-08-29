KSLA earns 12 nominations for regional EMMY awards

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - KSLA News 12 received 12 nominations for regional EMMY awards, the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences Mid-America Chapter announced Thursday.
KSLA is nominated in the following categories:
- General Assignment Reporting: KSLA Investigates tragic hit-and-run
- Light Feature: What can brown do for Spencer
- Serious Feature: The day Amanda Carney died, The perfect timing for cancer
- Continuing Coverage: Murder of Shreveport Police Officer Chateri Payne
- Health/Science Story: One heart beating for two
- Religion Story: Giving it to Faith
- Crime Story: 80 harrowing minutes
- Human Interest Story: Brently’s Dream
- Documentary: Chronically Heal
- Sports Feature: Dream Catcher
- News Reporter: Doug Warner
Winners will be announced at the annual Mid-America EMMY gala on October 5 in Branson, Missouri.
The EMMY awards recognize outstanding achievements in television.
Copyright 2019 KSLA. All rights reserved.