Gov. Edwards announces initiative to improve responses to incidents that threaten school safety

MONROE, La. (WAFB) - Governor John Bel Edwards joined Louisiana State Police Superintendent Col. Kevin Reeves at Neville High School in Monroe, Louisiana to announce funding for all K-12 schools in Louisiana to begin using the RAVE Mobile Safety App that will better alert authorities to emergencies on campuses.
“Today we are taking a step forward in making our schools safer with technology that will dramatically improve reporting and response times for teachers and other educators who face emergency situations while in their classrooms,” Gov. Edwards said.
The RAVE Mobile Safety app will provide users with a Rave Panic Button app to all schools that will allow teachers to quickly request immediate assistance from law enforcement or other first responders in the event of a health or safety emergency in their classroom.
This is funded with $4 million included in the state’s FY 20 budget. The app will begin to be deployed to schools across the state this fall.
“I am extremely proud of the work of my fellow Commission members including our parish and local law enforcement partners and the efforts of the men and women of the Louisiana State Police that helped bring this technology to Louisiana,” said Colonel Kevin Reeves, State Police Superintendent.
The Rave Panic Button is a smartphone app designed to speed emergency response by alerting authorities when there is a medical emergency, a fire, an active shooter or another crisis. When a teacher, administrator or staff member activates the button, it simultaneously places a 911 call to dispatch help while delivering immediate notification of the type and location of the emergency to other school employees and first responders.
This type of coordination further enables schools to respond to emergencies more quickly. The state will cover the cost of the technology for all schools in Louisiana, including charter schools, either as their first line of communications or to work in hand with solutions individual school systems already have in place.
