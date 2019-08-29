GAME NOTES: Louisiana Tech vs. Texas

GAME NOTES: Louisiana Tech vs. Texas
Louisiana Tech plays the University of Texas Saturday
By Matt Stanley | August 29, 2019 at 11:05 AM CDT - Updated August 29 at 11:05 AM

(KSLA) - Louisiana Tech hopes to pull off the upset when the Bulldogs take on #10 Texas on Saturday at DKR-Texas Memorial Stadium in Austin, Texas.

The following information was provided by Louisiana Tech.

Date: Saturday, Aug. 31

Time: 7:00 p.m. CT

Location: Austin, Texas

Venue: DKR-Texas Memorial Stadium (100,119)

Live Stats: TexasSportsc.com

Live Audio: Tunein.com (Louisiana Tech Football)

Twitter Updates: @LATechFB

Media

TV: Longhorn Network

PxP: Lowell Galindo

Analyst: Ahmad Brooks

Sideline: Taylor Davis

Radio: LA Tech Sports Network

PxP: Dave Nitz

Analyst: Teddy Allen

Sideline: Malcolm Butler

Game Notes & Tidbits

  • This is the first ever meeting between Louisiana Tech and Texas in football.
  • This is the first matchup between Tech and a Big XII program since the 2016 season (at Texas Tech).
  • The last time Tech played a consensus top 10 team on the road was in last season (at #6 LSU).
  • The Bulldogs are one of just 25 FBS programs with 7+ wins in each of the last five seasons (2014-18).

• Among those, Tech is the only C-USA team and one of eight G5 programs with 7+ wins in each of the past five seasons (Appalachian State, Arkansas State, Boise State, Houston, Memphis, San Diego State, Toledo).

  • The last time Tech opened a season in the state of Texas was in 2012, where the Bulldogs staked a 56-49 win over Houston.
  • The last time the Bulldogs opened the season against a Power 5 opponent was in 2016 vs. Arkansas (L, 21-20).
  • Over the last five years, Tech has the eighth-most wins among G5 programs with 42 (second-most in Conference USA).
  • Senior quarterback J’Mar Smith will become the only active FBS quarterback to start in a season-opener in each of the previous four years.
  • Senior offensive lineman Ethan Reed leads the country with 40 consecutive starts along the offensive line since 2016.
  • Junior cornerback Amik Robertson is the only player in Conference USA to earn watch list nods on: Preseason All-Conference Team, Bednarik Award, Jim Thorpe Award, Bronko Nagurski Award.
  • Robertson’s 27 passes defended and 15.0 tackles for loss place him among just six FBS players to record such numbers over the last 12 seasons.

Going Bowling

For those keeping track at home, Louisiana Tech head coach Skip Holtz and the Bulldogs have put themselves in elite company over the last five years. Over that stretch, LA Tech has not only made an appearance in a bowl game, but the Bulldogs have taken home the trophy, becoming only one of two teams in the nation to achieve such a feat since 2014 along with Wisconsin.

Just Keep Winning

Over the past five years, Louisiana Tech has been the class of Conference USA football programs. The Bulldogs have notched 42 conference wins over that span - good for second most in the league. In addition, Tech has put up the eighth-most wins among G5 schools over the past five seasons.

Most Wins the last 5 years (G5)

1. Boise St 52

2. APP ST 48

3. SDSU 46

3. Toledo 46

5. Houston 45

5. Memphis 45

7. Marshall 43

8. LA Tech 42

8. WMU 42

10. Temple 41

Experience in the Trenches

Entering the 2019 season, no FBS player has made more consecutive starts than Louisiana Tech offensive lineman Ethan Reed.

Reed, who redshirted as a true freshman, has started every game possible on the Tech offensive line over the past three seasons.

40 Ethan Reed, OL Louisiana Tech

39 Marlon Davidson, DL Auburn

39 Luke Juriga, OL Western Michigan

39 Zacc Weldon, FB Troy

38 Scott Frantz, OL Kansas State

38 Shane Lemieux, OL Oregon

38 Calvin Throckmorton, OL Oregon

38 Dustin Woodard, OL Memphis

37 Julian Good-Jones, OL Iowa State

37 Sterling Hofrichter, P Syracuse

36 Hunter Atkinson, OL Georgia State

36 Blake Brandel, OL Oregon State

35 Ryan Lacker, DT Kansas State

33 JaQuan Bailey, DE Iowa State

33 Troy Dye, LB Oregon

33 Bryce Hall, CB Virginia

32 Jack Driscoll, OL Auburn

31 Chris Fredrick, CB Syracuse

KSLA’s Rashad Johnson will be in Austin on Saturday will have coverage of the game.

Copyright 2019 KSLA. All rights reserved.