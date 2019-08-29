Furever Friends - Macy

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Macy is a 3-month-old Calico that was discovered in a garage. The person who found her said she was in bad shape when she was first found, but they nursed her back to help and got her vaccinated before bringing her to Pet Savers.
For now, Macy will have to stay at Pet Savers because she still hasn’t been spayed. That will happen in a few months. However you can come by and meet her and put in an application to adopt her after she’s been fixed.
Right now Pet Savers has 20 cats in all, six of them kittens.
To learn more about Macy or to find out more about animal adoption, please visit petsaversshreveport.org.
Copyright 2019 KSLA. All rights reserved.