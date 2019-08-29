First Alert: Heat takes over but less muggy

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good Thursday morning! As we continue to watch the potential track of now Hurricane Dorian our weather here in the ArkLaTex is going to be relatively tranquil over the next 5 to 7 days. For the most part you can expect more classic late summer heat, but a positive development is that the humidity will be on the downswing across the ArkLaTex. Overall your Labor Day weekend is shaping up to hot and sunny for just about all of us.
Today’s forecast is shaping up for hotter temperatures for all of us across the ArkLaTex. Expect temperatures to be on the rise into the low 90s with little chances for rainfall with perhaps some localized relief in the southern ArkLaTex. Feels-like temperatures this afternoon will hover in the low 100s.
As we move into your Labor Day weekend expect similar weather with slightly hotter temperatures. Starting on Friday our high temperatures will be moving back into the mid to upper 90s with abundant sunshine for the region. This will continue through Labor Day, but the good news is that for the most part humidity will be under control so heat won’t be quite as oppressive compared to what we have experienced for most of August.
First Alert Meteorologist Andrew Brightman
