First Alert: Heat takes over but less muggy

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good Thursday morning! As we continue to watch the potential track of now Hurricane Dorian our weather here in the ArkLaTex is going to be relatively tranquil over the next 5 to 7 days. For the most part you can expect more classic late summer heat, but a positive development is that the humidity will be on the downswing across the ArkLaTex. Overall your Labor Day weekend is shaping up to hot and sunny for just about all of us.