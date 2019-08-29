First Alert: Extended stretch of very hot weather ahead

Limited rain and a lot of heat sums up the forecast through next week. Summer is not giving up yet and we may be pushing 100 again as we head through early September. Our best shot at some rain comes through tomorrow with mostly likely dry days ahead for the bulk of the Labor Day weekend.
We’ll be mostly clear overnight. Temperatures will fall into the low to mid 70s. We’ll be partly to mostly sunny again tomorrow. A few showers and storms are possible, but widespread rain looks unlikely. Temperatures will warm back into the low to mid 90s.
The Labor Day weekend is looking hot, but otherwise ideal for outdoor plans. We’ll see a very slim chance for a shower Saturday with dry weather most likely on Sunday and Monday. Temperatures will be getting hotter over the holiday weekend climbing into the upper 90s. Morning temperatures will be comfortable in the upper 60s to low 70s.
Next week will feature plenty of heat and little to no rain. Afternoon temperatures will run primarily in the mid to upper 90s with overnight lows in the low to mid 70s.
Hurricane Dorian will likely dominate the weather headlines next week as it has the potential to be a devastating hurricane for Florida and parts of the southeast United States near the Atlantic coast.
Have a great night!
KSLA First Alert Chief Meteorologist Jeff Castle
