Bond proposals would replace 3 Shreveport firehouses

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Shreveport Fire Chief Scott Wolverton is asking for $25.4 million to get new vehicles, replace three fire stations and take care of other maintenance and renovations.
The requests for the Fire Department are part of the $186 million worth of bond proposals that city voters face in November.
Wolverton led a tour of Fire Station 14, one of the three stations he wants to replace.
Station 14 was built in 1961, during Mayor Clyde Fant’s administration. The aging station now shows signs of heavy wear and tear.
“There’s not enough room for our firefighters to do their work,” Wolverton explained. “We have had to do a lot of remodeling because this building is not energy efficient.”
Estimates are that it would cost $3 million apiece to replace Fire Stations 11, 14 and 15. The new buildings would have all new technology and capability of comfortably housing firefighters.
The Fire Department also wants to use $16 million to replace many of its older and outdated vehicles.
“We have 21 structural fire stations, and we will replace almost every engine across the city,” Wolverton said.
“We will have equipment that will serve another 25 to 30 years like other trucks.”
The remaining $1.4 million in the Fire Department’s portion of the bond proposals would go toward renovations and maintenance.
