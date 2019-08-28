Trash dump draws complaints from residents

BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KSLA) - The mess is hard to miss for driver’s traveling on U.S. Highway 80 in Bossier Parish near Haughton. A pile of junk is littering the side of the road, and no matter how it got there, residents want it gone.
A viewer contacted KSLA News 12 about the eyesore Tuesday. We went to the area not far from the U.S. Post Office on Wednesday and the garbage pile was still there.
Seeking answers, we called the Town of Haughton. We were told the trash is outside town limits and to contact the Bossier Parish Police Jury.
We called the Bossier Parish Department of Public Works and were politely told the Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office might have to pick up the mess.
KSLA has reached out to the sheriff’s office and we are waiting for a response.
Regardless of how the trash wound up just off of the highway; hopefully, it’ll get cleared away soon.
