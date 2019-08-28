Smith County fire marshal gives update on dry conditions; no burn ban issued

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Smith County was not placed under a burn ban after the fire marshal updated commissioners Tuesday morning on the county’s dry conditions.
Fire Marshal Jay Brooks recommended no burn ban be issued for the county.
“Everything is looking great. While we’ve been in here nice and dry, there are portions of the county that are receiving significant rainfall,” Brooks told commissioners.
Smith County’s Keetch-Byram Drought Index was at 680 as of Tuesday morning.
Commissioners urged everyone to pay attention, burn carefully and don’t leave any fires unattended.
