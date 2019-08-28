Shreveport councilwoman pleads not guilty to DWI, texting while driving

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A Shreveport City Councilwoman pled not guilty in Caddo District Court to charges in July 2019.
LeVette Fuller is accused of DWI and hitting a parked car while texting and driving.
Just after 2 a.m. on July 4, Fuller was pulled over by a Shreveport police officer on the block where she lives.
Fuller said she was texting a friend and hit a parked car, according to the police report.
Officers say they smelled alcohol on her breath and Fuller allowed police to conduct a sobriety test, but did not give a breath sample.
The report says Fuller told officers she had drank two or three glasses of wine that evening.
KSLA News 12 called Fuller for comment. When we reached her, she ended the call. Attempts to call her back went straight to voice mail.
Her next court date is scheduled for October 16.
Copyright 2019 KSLA. All rights reserved.