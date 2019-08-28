Shreveport City Council discusses retirement plan amid growing concerns

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - On Tuesday afternoon, the Shreveport City Council discussed the city’s retirement plan following growing concerns.
As of now, the city had 42% of its retirement plan funded. That’s down from 20074 when the plan was 81% funded.
City leaders and financial experts say the recession and stock market crashes factor into the decline.
“The city had not been blind to this,” said one councilwoman. "If you see over time, we’ve been making some tweets to improve the funding ratio — and of course, those will make a drastic change. It’s more of an effect if that happens over time, over the long run.
While some city leaders have concerns regarding the plan — others say the city is already taking steps to make sure its employees retirement will be funded in the future.
The City of Shreveport has hired a consulting group from Dallas. The city added the consulting group will offer more suggestions on how to increase the rate for the retirement plan funding.
