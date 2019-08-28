$10 round-trip shuttle rides to LSU home game are coming back

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Touchdown Express is back, which means LSU football season is right around the corner.
The Capital Area Transit System (CATS) will run its Touchdown Express service for LSU home games during the 2019 football season.
The shuttle provides $10 round-trip rides to Tiger Stadium from two pick-up and drop-off downtown locations. These locations are at Florida Street and the I-110 Underpass, and Hotel Indigo at the corner of Convention and Lafayette streets. Tickets can be purchased on game day at the Hotel Indigo, the CATS terminal and online.
Riders can take advantage of the shuttle three hours before the game. The last shuttle leaves campus about an hour after the end of the game.
If you need another way to get to the game, Pastime, a downtown restaurant on South Boulevard, also provides a game day shuttle service. Parking is available under the I-10 Bridge.
Gotcha Bikes has several hubs in downtown and the LSU campus. To get in on that, download the Gotcha app to get started.
