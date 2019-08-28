Mustang raffle benefits three charities

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Sitting inside Roundtree Ford in Shreveport — a vintage 1968 Mustang shines on the showroom floor.
Soon the fully restored car will be sitting in someone else’s driveway. The Mustang will be raffled off Thursday, Sept. 5 at 1700 Buckner Square in Shreveport.
The car was found by John Treadaway of Treadaway Auto Supply in a lot in Haughton.
It looked like there was no hope for the American icon. That’s when Treadaway called his friend Jimmie L. McGee and asked for his help.
"John said would I be interested in restoring the car and I said yes,” McGee said. “Then I immediately started recruiting people to kind of help us.”
McGee knew the project was important because Treadaway told him the car would be raffled off to benefit three ArkLaTex charities: Gingerbread House, Holy Angels and the Cara Center. The trio are non-profit groups who either help children of suspected abuse or adults with intellectual or developmental disabilities.
“John picked all the charities," McGee said. "And we decided it would be better to split it up between local charities. He wanted the money to stay in Shreveport.”
Treadaway, who owns NAPA Auto across the Shreveport area, paid for the car and many of the parts used to fix up the vintage vehicle came from NAPA stores.
"It was in really poor condition so we had to do a lot of rust prevention and removal of body panels and things like that."
Now the 1968 Mustang looks like it’s brand new. It’s been fully restored with many modern upgrades. It now sports a new transmission for better gas mileage, a rebuilt engine, air conditioning and disc brakes. McGee said with the upgrades — it still has the classic Mustang feel.
If you’d like to purchase a $50 raffle ticket you can do so online here: Mustangforgood.com
You can also purchase tickets at CHRISTUS Foundation Shreveport-Bossier at 7591 Fern Avenue, Suite 1903, at Gingerbread House at 1700 Buckner Square or at Holy Angels at 10450 Ellerbe Road.
