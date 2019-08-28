Multiple departments involved in pursuit of vehicle in Smith County, suspect in custody

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Multiple law enforcement agencies were involved in a pursuit of a vehicle in Smith County Tuesday.
According to Larry Christian with the Smith County Sheriff’s Office, the suspect was taken into custody in the Troup area. A large police presence was seen at the intersection of Tarbutton and Jarvis streets in Troup as of 2:45 p.m.
The incident started with a vehicle that was stolen from the 2000 block of Emerson Avenue in Tyler, according to Don Martin, public information officer for the Tyler Police Department.
Martin said a Tyler police officer spotted the vehicle at 1:03 p.m. The Texas Department of Public Safety then became involved in the pursuit at about 1:16 p.m. when they began following the driver at Paluxy Avenue and FM 346.
The suspect was arrested at 2:03 p.m.
Multiple agencies were involved in the incident, including Tyler and Troup police departments, Smith County Sheriff’s Office and DPS.
Other details are limited at this time. KLTV will update this story with any new details we receive.
