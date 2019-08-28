Man found guilty of killing onetime friend and co-worker

Patrick Newton Harris now faces up to 40 years in prison

CONVICTED: Patrick Newton Harris, 42, of Bossier City, one count of manslaughter [Source: Bossier Parish Sheriff's Office]
By Curtis Heyen | August 28, 2019 at 6:11 PM CDT - Updated August 28 at 6:12 PM

BENTON, La. (KSLA) — A man described by some as a model citizen has been convicted of killing his onetime close friend and longtime co-worker.

Now 42-year-old Patrick Newton Harris, of Bossier City, is scheduled to be sentenced Nov. 5 in Bossier District Court in Benton.

Harris was found guilty of manslaughter in connection with the fatal shooting of William Christopher Flowers, a 40-year-old father of three.

The two men had worked together at AT&T in Shreveport.

The shooting occurred when Harris and Flowers got into an argument about 10:30 p.m. March 24, 2016, at Harris’ home in the 200 block of Melissa Lane in Bossier City’s Madison Place subdivision.

That’s where police found Flowers lying on the sidewalk and suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to a hospital, where he later died.

Authorities caught up with Harris in his garage and arrested him on a charge of second-degree murder.

During his trial, Harris attempted to prove that the shooting was in self-defense.

“There was evidence and testimony which proved that the two men had been together the night of the incident which discredited the defendant’s account,” the Bossier-Webster district attorney’s office reports.

Forensic pathologist Dr. Frank Peretti testified that Flowers had been shot five times, including one to the side of his neck that instantly paralyzed him and another shot to the back of his neck that damaged his brain and resulted in his death, prosecutors said.

“The victim and his wife and children deserved justice for this act of senseless violence,” District Attorney Schuyler Marvin says in the statement.

Harris, who remains incarcerated in the Bossier Maximum-Security Facility at Plain Dealing, now faces up to 40 years in prison.

