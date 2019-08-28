LSP: Acadia Parish man arrested after shooting police officer

RAYNE, La. (WAFB) - A man was arrested after a shooting injured a police officer in Acadia Parish, according to the Louisiana State Police (LSP).
At around 12:30 a.m. on August 27, LSP was requested by the Rayne Police Department to investigate a shooting incident that left the officer injured.
Troopers learned the shooting happened at around 11:30 p.m. in the 800 block of N. Polk Avenue. Dustin L. Benoit, 31, of Rayne, had been arrested following the shooting.
The police officer had been shot while trying to come in contact with Benoit, LSP said. Benoit then fled the area on foot, but was later apprehended. LSP said the officer did not discharge a weapon during the encounter, and was transported to a local hospital for treatment and released.
Benoit was booked into the Acadia Parish jail and charged with “Attempted Murder of a Peace Officer." Further charges are pending.
The investigation is ongoing , and LSP did not provide any other information.
