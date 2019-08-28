A little less rain and humidity in the ArkLaTex

Happy Wednesday! Most of the ArkLaTex will remain dry this afternoon, but diurnally driven shower and thunderstorms are still possible as we get into the hottest part of the day. High temperatures will remain in the upper 80s to low 90s with slightly less humid air in place. Overnight temperatures will fall to the low 70s and mid 70s with dry and mostly clear conditions.
Thursday: Temperatures will begin in the upper 70s as we track a dry start to the day. One model is showing the potential for a line of showers and storms to work into the east Texas in the afternoon. Others could see showers develop during the heat of the day, but will dry out by the evening. Highs will be in the low 90s once again.
Overall, Labor Weekend is shaping up nicely. Temperatures will warm into the mid 90s, but the days will be less humid. Rain chances will only be around 10 percent each day.
Latest on tropics: Dorian is now a Category 1 Hurricane with winds at 75mph. The latest track has it forecast to strengthen to a category 2 by Saturday and even possibly reach major hurricane status as a category 3 by Sunday as it heads for the Florida coasts. Those who live along the Georgia and South Carolina coasts should still keep a look out.
First Alert Meteorologist Jessica Moore
