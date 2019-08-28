2 Shreveport homicide suspects arrested in Abbeville

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Two more arrests have been made in connection with a fatal shooting in the parking lot of Shreveport’s Knights Inn.
Shreveport authorities learned Monday that Abbeville police had apprehended 29-year-old Terrance Felix Jr., of the 800 block of Graceland Avenue in Abbeville, at 7:25 p.m. that day.
Jonathan Crenshaw, 34, of the 600 block of Alphonse Street in Abbeville was arrested in Abbeville at 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, booking records show.
Both men have been booked into the Vermilion Parish Jail.
Their bonds have been set at $750,000 each, Shreveport police Cpl. Marcus Hines said.
Felix and Crenshaw are wanted in Shreveport on a charge of second-degree murder.
The two men and 48-year-old Tamala Triciann Ware are accused of killing 45-year-old Derrick Terrell on Aug. 20 outside the hotel in the 4900 block of West Monkhouse Drive.
Terrell had been shot multiple times.
Ware, a 48-year-old resident of the DeSoto Parish community of Frierson, was arrested the evening of Aug. 22. She remains in Caddo Correctional Center.
RELATED:
Copyright 2019 KSLA. All rights reserved.