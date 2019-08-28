Gregg County constable leaving post to serve with Kilgore PD

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - The Gregg County Commissioners Court is scheduled to accept the resignation of the Precinct 3 constable at Thursday meeting.
Constable Daniel Morgan has submitted a letter of resignation to the court, effective Aug. 31.
In the letter, Morgan states he has accepted a position as officer with Kilgore police.
In a telephone interview Tuesday, Morgan said he previously worked as a patrol officer at Kilgore before being elected as constable. He said he missed working for Kilgore and found an opportunity to go back.
“Kilgore’s a really good agency,” Morgan said. “It’s kind of like home to me. I missed the type of work. Going from being on the streets to an administrative job ended up being something I didn’t want to do.”
Commissioners will discuss Morgan’s replacement at Thursday’s meeting.
Morgan said he has not offered a recommendation at who should take his place.
“I’ve left it up to the county judge and commissioners,” he said. "The only thing I’ve offered is to help out any way I can and to pass the torch to anyone else.
Commissioners meet at 10 a.m. Thursday.
