First Alert: Chances for rain today

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good Wednesday morning! We are tracking some heavy rainfall making its way through the southern ArkLaTex this morning. Anyone who lives south of I-20 should grab an umbrella as you are walking out the door today. We could see another round of showers and storms this afternoon and early evening before clearing out for good. As we go through the rest of the week we will be drying out and heating up across the ArkLaTex.