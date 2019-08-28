First Alert: Chances for rain today

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good Wednesday morning! We are tracking some heavy rainfall making its way through the southern ArkLaTex this morning. Anyone who lives south of I-20 should grab an umbrella as you are walking out the door today. We could see another round of showers and storms this afternoon and early evening before clearing out for good. As we go through the rest of the week we will be drying out and heating up across the ArkLaTex.
For today’s forecast we are tracking showers and storms early in the morning before likely giving way to a break around the noon hour. This should allow us to heat up a little and perhaps allowing our streak of 90 degree days to continue. More storms storms though could pop up as we go through the afternoon and evening hours.
Once we get to Thursday and really for the rest of the week the ArkLaTex will be drying out once again and that means our temperatures will be moving up. Expect highs in the mid 90s for your Labor Day Weekend with little if any chances for you rain.
Have a great day and make sure you have those umbrellas ready!
First Alert Meteorologist Andrew Brightman
