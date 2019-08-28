East Texas Ag News: How to manage duckweed in farm ponds

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - We’re looking at what you need to know if there’s duckweed on your pond.
It’s a common and difficult to control aquatic weed that shows up in many farm ponds. It shows up as a carpet of very small, floating weeds, with leaves are no larger than an eighth of an inch.
There are products that will control and not hurt your fish, but the problem is likely to come back because duckweed only grows in ponds that are full of nutrients.
Many wildlife enthusiasts believe duckweed is great for ducks. While they’re not wrong, county extension agents in Angelina County say it would take a ridiculous number of waterfowl to eat and control the weed.
If you get an earlier start on duckweed, you can stock your farm pond with tilapia fish.
Tilapia will eat it up, but since they are tropical, they will not last thru our typical winter.
