Coroner: Baby found in Myrtle Beach hotel room with cocaine dies
By Nick Doria | August 28, 2019 at 9:00 AM CDT - Updated August 28 at 3:14 PM

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – An infant who was found unresponsive in a Myrtle Beach hotel room with cocaine has died, according to Horry County Coroner Robert Edge.

Police were called to the Camelot by the Sea at 2000 N. Ocean Blvd. Sunday for an unresponsive infant, according to arrest warrants.

The child was taken to Grand Strand Medical Center in critical condition, the warrants state. Edge said the infant died Tuesday morning.

During a search of the hotel room, police allegedly found a white substance in the room that was close to the child’s bottle. It tested positive for cocaine, according to arrest warrants.

Police said four other minor children were also staying in the room at the time of the incident.

Geames Kena Ratliff, 37, and Laquena Lanishia Bostic, 32, were previously arrested on drug and child neglect charges in connection to the case.

Left: Laquena Lanishia Bostic; Right: Geames Kena Ratliff (Source: MBPD)

