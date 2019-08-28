Boil water notice issued for Hemphill

Notification from the city of Hemphill: Due to conditions which have occurred recently in the City of Hemphill’s water system, the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality has required the system to notify all customers to boil water prior to consumption.
A leak in an 8” water line that was found on August 27, 2019 at approximately 8:30 pm at the intersection of Highway 83 and Texas Street. The City has repaired the leak, but due to length of the water outage and loss of pressure, the City is required to issue this boil water notice.
To ensure destruction of all harmful bacteria and other microbes, water for drinking, cooking, and ice making should be boiled and cooled prior to consumption. The water should be brought to a vigorous rolling boil and then boiled for two minutes. In lieu of boiling, you may purchase bottled water or obtain water from some other suitable source. When it is no longer necessary to boil the water, the City of Hemphill Water System officials will notify you.
