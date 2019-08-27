Travel advisory: Work to impact traffic in some areas

ARKLATEX (KSLA) — As you hit the roads Tuesday morning, be aware there are two traffic alerts.
- CONVERSE, LA: Houston Spur Road between U.S. Highway 171 and Woods Loop will be closed from 8 a.m. to noon, the Sabine Parish Police Jury reports. Motorists can detour via San Patricio Road or Cranford Road, the Sheriff’s Office advises.
- TEXARKANA, TEXAS: People who normally drive Kings Highway between West 7th Street and South Lake Drive will need to find an alternate route this morning, police say. Union Pacific plans to close the roadway to through traffic at 8 a.m. so crews can repair the crossing. The railway, authorities say, expects the crossing to remain closed until about 1 p.m. or until the work is complete.
