’Southern Living’: Louisiana coffee shops among the best

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Looking for a good cup of java to give you just the right jolt?
“Southern Living” says some Louisiana residents don’t have to drive far to get a cup of the South’s best coffee.
The Meredith Corp. magazine has released its rankings of the region’s best coffee shops.
And Louisiana has four locations on the publication’s list, one in Shreveport and three in New Orleans.
While Rhino Coffee is not among the top 10, it does come in at Number 11.
Both the uptown and downtown locations of the business obviously curate the ambience “... as carefully as the java,” the publication states.
(Side note: Rhino Coffee, late last year, became Shreveport’s first Texas Street business to open a sidewalk patio.)
And if you find yourself in New Orleans anytime soon, “Southern Living” has recommendations for three coffee shops in the Crescent City. They are:
- HiVolt at No. 34,
- Pagoda Cafe at No. 35, and,
- Stumptown Coffee at No. 36.
And just ignore the fact that the writer of the headline on the Tupelo, Miss., entry obviously needed a good cup of coffee.
(Notice, the author of the story got it right)
