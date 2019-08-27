Serious crash slows traffic in west Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Multiple emergency responders are on the scene of a serious crash involving at least two vehicles in the western part of Shreveport.
According to online records, units are responding to West Bert Kouns Industrial at Newscastle Blvd for a major accident and medical emergency. The crash reportedly happened at around 7:00 a.m. The crash appears to be a few blocks from the Trinity Baptist Church, according to Google Maps.
An officer on the scene told KSLA News 12 that traffic in the westbound lane of Bert Kouns is being diverted in the area as crews clean up the wreckage.
If you’re traveling in the area, please use caution.
