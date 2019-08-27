Report ranks the safest places to live in the U.S.

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Minden, with just 8 violent crimes in 2017, is among the safest cities in Louisiana.
That’s according to BackgroundChecks.org, which just published its annual report on the safest cities in each U.S. state for 2019.
“At a time when fear and uncertainty course through the country, the Safest Cities report aims to shift the discussion toward commemorating the cities that have been relentless in their pursuit of day-to-day safety for their citizens,” BackgroundChecks.org says.
BackgroundChecks.org, a free online directory and portal for accessing public records and running background checks, says it compiled its Safest Cities report by analyzing the violent crime rate, property crime rate and number of law enforcement officers employed in 2,929 cities with populations of at least 10,000.
The crime rates were analyzed on a per-capita basis (i.e., per 1,000 inhabitants).
The data in the report are a combination of information found in the FBI’s UCR program as well as corresponding census data.
Louisiana is not among the safest states in the nation, BackgroundChecks.org says. Its violent crime rate of 5.57 per 1,000 and property crime rate of 33.67 per 1,000 are quite a bit above the national averages, it says.
“However, much of Louisiana’s crime problem is localized in big cities like New Orleans and Baton Rouge, while many of the state’s smaller communities are relatively safe.”
Louisiana’s 10 safest cities are:
- Gretna
- Mandeville
- Minden
- Covington
- Youngsville
- DeRidder
- Thibodaux
- Broussard
- Kenner
- Jennings
“Though Arkansas does not rank with the top states in terms of public safety and law enforcement, very safe communities are to be found within its borders,” BackgroundChecks.org says. Maumelle and Bentonville tied for the safest cities in the Natural State.
Arkansas’ 10 safest cities are:
- Maumelle
- Bentonville
- Cabot
- Bella Vista
- Batesville
- Mountain Home
- Centerton
- Siloam Springs
- Van Buren
- Bryant
Texas ranks in the middle of the pack nationally in terms of safety, recording the 30th lowest property crime rate and 35th lowest violent crime rate, BackgroundChecks.org says.
“However, this is not the full picture, as Texas’ violent crime rate is elevated by higher crime rates in its largest cities. Owing to its size and the diversity of its communities, Texas is actually home to a large selection of very safe cities boasting low violent and property crime rates.”
Texas’ 10 safest cities are:
- Memorial Villages
- Mansfield
- Roma
- Seabrook
- Midlothian
- West University Place
- Southlake
- Rio Grande City
- Colleyville
- University Park
Among the 50 states, Oklahoma ranks 40th in property crime and 39th in violent crime. Even so, BackgroundChecks.org says, “... many of the Sooner State’s cities are very safe, logging low rates of violent and property crime.”
Oklahoma’s 10 safest cities are:
- Weatherford
- Elk City
- Yukon
- Miami
- El Reno
- Guymon
- Newcastle
- Mustang
- Guthrie
- Edmond
Copyright 2019 KSLA. All rights reserved.