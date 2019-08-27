Milam Street Kitchen Incubator officially opens on Aug. 27

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - It’s been nearly two years in the making; but, on Tuesday Aug. 27, the Milam Street Kitchen Incubator and Community Kitchen will finally open its doors to the public.
The grand opening for the kitchen will take place at the kitchen at 10 a.m at 1210 Milam Street in Shreveport
Originally the kitchen was set to open by October 2018, but weather caused some delays.
The kitchen broke ground back in 2017 with the goal to not only revitalize the Allendale and Ledbetter Heights neighborhoods — but also be a place for culinary entrepreneurs to get hands on training and experience.
This project was funded by a $1 million Housing and Urban Development Choice Neighborhoods grant. It also received part of a $24 million HUD grant announced by the city of Shreveport last year.
This kitchen will not only be a place for students — but other tenants and chefs as well. Officials plan to host community events to feature other chefs throughout the city.
Most recently the Louisiana Food Prize announced they were partnering with the kitchen to allow them access to their high quality commercial kitchen. The community kitchen will also host celebrity chefs during Prize Fest, and students will be able to assist chefs and gain work experience with culinary professionals.
Those interested in learning more or being added to the waiting list to take advantage of the kitchen incubator can call Southern University at 318-670-9700.
You can also reach out through email at mskick@susla.edu or on Facebook.
Copyright 2019 KSLA. All rights reserved.