LSU set to unveil new offense in season opener against Georgia Southern

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The curtain is about to go up on the Joe Burrow show.
No. 6 LSU kicks off the 2019 season Saturday night in Tiger Stadium against Georgia Southern as a four-touchdown favorite. The oddsmakers expect the Eagles to give up about 40 points to the new Tiger offense.
“I tell our guys we put 11 men on the field and we fight like Tigers, running on and off the field," said head coach Ed Orgereon. “All dressed together, looking sharp, blocking and tackling, playing hard, playing like Tigers.”
The 2019 LSU Tigers are ready to begin writing their story.
"The first game’s going to tell a lot about your football team,” Orgeron added.
Does being ranked sixth change their mindset at all?
“It better not; it better not. Block out the noise. None of those rankings matter to me, until the season’s over,” Orgeron replied.
Tiger fans who have been frustrated for years over LSU’s reluctance to evolve offensively get their first look at what Steve Ensminger and Joe Brady have been cooking up for months.
“We’re strictly spread. This is the first time LSU’s been strictly spread. We have the talent to be spread offense. We can go five receivers, four receivers. We’re mainly going to be out of 11 personnel - tight end, three receivers, one back. Coach Ensminger has a tremendous plan. Our offensive line has to improve. We’re going to be in five-man protection a lot. Get a lot of people out, throwing our backs the ball out of the backfield, and still run the ball. I do think we’re going to be great, because of our quarterback. Our quarterback can handle both situations. I think he’s a game changer," Orgeron explained.
“Any game, you want to get started fast, not just because we’re playing LSU or a power five school," said Georgia Southern quarterback Shai Werts. "You want to get started fast on offense, any game we play.”
Perhaps the biggest matchup LSU fans should be looking at in this season opener is how the Tiger defense will fair against Georgia Southern’s offense and that triple option attack.
“It’s going to pose problems for us. We’ve got to be in the right place, tackle the dive, tackle the quarterback, tackle the pitch. If you make a mistake, it could be a big play. I got to work at about 5:30 this morning. There were about eight coaches there already. We have a lot of knowledge, we have a lot of guys that have a lot of great suggestions, and I think Dave [Aranda] has put it all together and is going to have a great plan,” Orgeron said.
Remember, Burrow had four touchdown passes in his last game, the Fiesta Bowl win over UCF. We’ll see what he has Saturday at 6:30 p.m. The game will be shown on ESPNU.
