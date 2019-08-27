Yokem Connection
La. Rep. Mike Johnson’s town hall meetings begin Aug. 27

State Representative Mike Johnson (Source: Louisiana Secretary of State website)
Updated: Aug. 27, 2019 at 9:31 AM CDT
NORTHWEST LOUISIANA (KSLA) - Congressman Mike Johnson will be meeting with his constituents starting on Tuesday, Aug. 27.

Below are the following meeting times and dates:

  • Union Parish: 8:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m., Tuesday, Aug. 27, Union Parish Police Jury Annex, 303 E. Walter Street. Farmerville LA, 71241
  • Bienville Parish: 11 a.m. to noon, Tuesday, Aug. 27, Bienville Parish Courthouse, Police Jury Meeting Room, 100 Courthouse Drive, Arcadia LA, 71001

Another town hall will be held on Thursday.

  • Claiborne Parish: 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m., Thursday, Aug. 29, Homer Library, 909 Edgewood Drive, Homer LA, 71040

