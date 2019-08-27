Hundreds show up for Shreveport’s Citywide Clean up Day

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A very dedicated group of Shreveporters spent their weekend cleaning up the city of Shreveport.
On Saturday, Aug. 24, Shreveport Mayor Adrian Perkins and Shreveport Green cleaned up many street and neighborhoods this weekend.
Caddo Parish Public Schools students who volunteered earned community service hours.
"The most important lesson we can teach you is to value your community and to play your part as a good citizen and I congratulate you, your parents and every one that’s assembled here today for what you have done, " said Dr. Lamar Goree, superintendent of Caddo Schools.
One volunteer we spoke to says this event proves working together makes Shreveport a great place to live.
“Adrian Perkins the mayor and everybody else got together," Kip Cummings said. "He (Mayor Perkins) was here this morning setting the pace and leading the way and were kind of following the charge right behind them, we want to make this city great.”
