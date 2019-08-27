First Alert: Rain brings heat relief

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Happy Tuesday morning! We are currently tracking a line of showers and thunderstorms making their way through northern portions of the ArkLaTex this morning. We are expecting this line of storms to weaken and how quickly this line weakens will go a long way in who sees cooler temperatures today. For the southern portion of the ArkLaTex HEAT ADVISORIES are in effect once again. We are tracking another round of wet weather on Wednesday that will lead to potentially the lowest high temperatures in Shreveport since mid July.
If your heading out the door this morning in northern parts of the ArkLaTex you will need an umbrella as the line moves through. But by noon the rain for the ArkLaTex will have wrapped for the day and then heat becomes the story for the remainder of your Tuesday. Expect high temperatures in the mid 90s for southern portions of the region and upper 80s for spots that see the rain this morning.
As we reach your Wednesday we will see round two of the wet weather. The cold front will push through the region giving the ArkLaTex more needed rainfall during the morning and into the afternoon hours. The expected rainfall will be a big reason most of the region should see high temperatures in the upper 80s to low 90s.
As we move through the rest of the week expect sunshine and high temperatures in the 90s to take back over the ArkLaTex. Even though we will be heating up once again slightly lower humidity should make it feel a little more comfortable and allow our low temperatures to dip down into the low 70s.
In the meantime make sure you have those umbrellas ready for the next couple days!
Have a great day!
First Alert Meteorologist Andrew Brightman
