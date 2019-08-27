First Alert: Rain brings heat relief

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Happy Tuesday morning! We are currently tracking a line of showers and thunderstorms making their way through northern portions of the ArkLaTex this morning. We are expecting this line of storms to weaken and how quickly this line weakens will go a long way in who sees cooler temperatures today. For the southern portion of the ArkLaTex HEAT ADVISORIES are in effect once again. We are tracking another round of wet weather on Wednesday that will lead to potentially the lowest high temperatures in Shreveport since mid July.