First Alert: More Rain Arrives Wednesday

Good Tuesday afternoon! This morning was off to a wet start, but that has lead to a cooler and dry afternoon. High temperatures today will mostly range from the upper 80s now to low 90s. All heat advisories that were advised for today have been canceled due to the rain and storms. We're not done with the rain just yet as more will move in overnight tonight and tomorrow.
On Wednesday, a cold front will move through the ArkLaTex and bring more rain and storm activity in the morning and afternoon. This much needed rain will not only help improve the drought situation, but will also bring relief from the heat. Temperatures tomorrow will only top out in the upper 80s and low 90s.
By Thursday, we'll dry and see temperatures warm back into the low to mid 90s. The good news is, it'll feel more comfortable as our humidity levels will be on the decline behind the front. Heading into your labor day weekend, plenty of sunshine and very little rain chances will make for a nice long weekend.
Have a wonderful day!
First Alert Meteorologist Jessica Moore
