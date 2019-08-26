First Alert: Cold front brings storms, lower humidity by midweek

By Wednesday, more rain chances impact the ArkLaTex as a cold front pushes through. This will keep temperatures in the upper 80s and low 90s with showers and storms possible into the afternoon. Most of the ArkLaTex dries out Thursday with highs in the low 90s and less humid conditions expected. We’ll stay in the 90s for afternoon highs Friday, but the lower humidity will allow overnight temperatures to drop into the 60s to around 70 by the end of the week.