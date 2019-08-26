First Alert: Cold front brings storms, lower humidity by midweek

A cold front arriving in the next few days will bring some weather changes to the ArkLaTex. Showers and storms will pick through midweek. Temperatures will cool some, but the bigger change will be in the humidity which will be noticeably lower by the end of the week.
A cluster of showers and storms could impact areas near and north of I-30 tonight. Lows tonight will be in the mid to upper 70s. Additional showers and storms will be scattered around the area Tuesday. Highs tomorrow will range from near 90 in the north to mid and upper 90s south. A Heat Advisory is in effect for areas mainly south of I-20.
By Wednesday, more rain chances impact the ArkLaTex as a cold front pushes through. This will keep temperatures in the upper 80s and low 90s with showers and storms possible into the afternoon. Most of the ArkLaTex dries out Thursday with highs in the low 90s and less humid conditions expected. We’ll stay in the 90s for afternoon highs Friday, but the lower humidity will allow overnight temperatures to drop into the 60s to around 70 by the end of the week.
Right now the Labor Day weekend looks hot and likely dry for most. Highs will be mostly in the mid 90s with overnight lows in the upper 60s to low 70s.
