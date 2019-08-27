Boil advisory issued for parts of Mansfield

MANSFIELD, La. (KSLA) — A voluntary boil advisory has been issued for parts of the DeSoto Parish city of Mansfield.
Affected are the immediate downtown area, Oak Street, George Hunt Road, U.S. Highway 171N and EMS Circle.
A main pipeline ruptured midmorning Thursday on Washington Avenue about 100 feet north of Polk Street, public works director Jim Ruffin said.
Crews have since been working to repair the pipeline.
Water remains off in a limited area, he said.
The hope is that service will be restored sometime later today, Ruffin added.
