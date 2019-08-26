Little League World Series Champions welcomed home Monday

NEW ORLEANS (WAFB) - Louisiana’s first ever Little League World Series champions returned home to New Orleans on Monday.
Players and coaches landed at the Louis Armstrong Airport and the team greeted fans in the parking lot outside the Shrine on Airline.
The celebration was held in the parking lot on Deputy James Clarius Drive near the Jefferson Performing Arts Center and the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office’s fourth district location.
The Eastbank team fought through the losers’ bracket after dropping its opening game to Hawaai, winning six games in eight days, capped by becoming the first team from Louisiana to win the Little League World Series, shutting out Curacao 8-0.
In a continuation of the celebration, President Donald Trump has invited the team to the White House.
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.