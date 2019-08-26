Trump, Scalise, Landrieu praise champion Louisiana Little League team

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - An invitation to the White House - A “Congrats” from a former New Orleans - A U.S. Rep. sends kudos - The Saints are even in awe. These guys from River Ridge became national stars within hours of their Little League World Series Victory in Pennsylvania.
Team Louisiana, the Eastbank 11&12 team, beat Curacao, 8-0, to grab the Little League World Series championship on Sunday. Since then, the Saints, city and national figures of been honoring them on social media:
