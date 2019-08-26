Store clerk shoots would be robber; police investigating

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A man is recovering after attempting to rob a Shreveport liquor store early Monday morning.
Police were called just before 12:30 a.m. to The Liquor Store in the 4600 block of Mansfield Road.
The store's clerk shot the would-be robber. The robber was taken to a Shreveport hospital for the treatment of a non-life-threatening ijury.
Police interviewed the robber at the hospital.
The clerk was not injured in this incident and was questioned by police.
The owner of The Liquor Store is working with SPD to provide surveillance video from the store’s security system.
Copyright 2019 KSLA. All rights reserved.