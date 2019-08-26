6 questions: Shreveport’s search for a police chief

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — The search for Shreveport’s permanent police chief is well underway.
KSLA News 12 has learned that Mayor Adrian Perkins’ advisory committee has already met. That team consists of:
- Steve Prator, Caddo Parish sheriff
- James Stewart, Caddo Parish district attorney
- Victor Jones, Natchitoches Parish sheriff
- Laurie Lyons, civil rights attorney
- Ron Miciotto, criminal defense attorney
- E.J. Lewis, retired Shreveport assistant police chief
- Jim Taliaferro, retired police officer and former Shreveport-Caddo Crime Stoppers director
- Jerry Bowman, Shreveport City Council chairman
KSLA News 12 wanted to check in on the process. Here are six questions we asked Mayor Perkins’ office:
Question: Has the advisory committee met?
Answer: Yes, the advisory committee has met.
Q: When will the interviews begin?
A: Interviews begin Sept. 13. However, the mayor’s office notes, the advisory committee operates independently of the mayor’s office.
Q: Will media be allowed?
A: Media will not be allowed in because the committee is not a public body and doesn’t have to have open meetings.
Q: Will the advisory panel solicit questions from the public?
A: No. They are not soliciting questions from the public.
Q: How will the committee make its recommendations?
A: The committee will narrow the list and recommend 3 candidates to the mayor in no particular order.
Q: When does the mayor have to make a decision?
A: The mayor has until Sept. 29. That is 60 days from when the position became vacant.
Seven applicants took the civil service exam July 31. Those scores were approved during a special Municipal Fire and Police Civil Service Board meeting Aug. 20.
The permanent position opened up after former Shreveport Police Chief Alan Crump officially retired July 31.
Provisional Police Chief Ben Raymond will continue to serve in that role until Perkins names a permanent replacement.
