NTSB still examining wreckage of fatal plane crash

SEVIER COUNTY, Ark. (KSLA) — Federal aviation authorities still are examining the wreckage of a small plane that crashed, killing one person and injuring another, earlier this month in Sevier County, Ark.
The Cessna 310 was on a test flight when it went down about 2:50 p.m. Aug. 4 about a mile west-southwest of the end of the runway at J. Lynn Helms Sevier County Airport in DeQueen, the NTSB reports.
“The airplane was registered to and operated by Hwy 17 Trucking LLC under the provisions of 14 Code of Federal Regulations Part 91 as a maintenance test flight,” says the preliminary accident report from the National Transportation Safety Board.
Killed in the crash was 67-year-old Nashville, Ark., native John Zane Tackett Jr., of DeQueen, Ark.
The Vietnam War veteran, who served in the U.S. Army, worked in the trucking business all his life, according to his obituary.
Tackett’s funeral was held Aug. 11 at Joplin United Methodist Church in Mount Ida, Ark., followed by interment with military honors in Joplin Cemetery.
Federal authorities have not released the injured man’s name.
The NTSB’s report identifies both people on board the plane as pilots and crew members but does not indicate which one was manning the controls of the six-seater at the time of the crash about four-tenths of a mile northwest of Chapel Hill Road.
“The pilot in the left seat was seriously injured and the pilot in the right seat was fatally injured.”
Tackett had held his private pilot’s certification since 2010.
Indications are that the plane’s right wing hit the ground first and was followed by the fuselage.
Damage to the twin-engine aircraft was substantial with debris strewn over about 145 feet.
It will be months before a final report about the crash, including the cause, is ready.
