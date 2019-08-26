Marshall ISD students head back to school Monday

MARSHALL, Tx. (KSLA) - Summer is officially over for students in Marshall, Texas.
On Monday, Aug. 26, thousands of students head back to school for their first day.
Every elementary school student in the district will be start their school year with school supplies provided by thanks to the district’s Pack the Bus community supply drive.
The district spent the summer raising money from those in the community to help provide every elementary school student with school supplies for their first day.
“So many of our children they come from poverty, and that’s a challenge for them to come up with $100, $120, $125 dollars or whatever they need,” said Superintendent Jerry Gibson. “I hope that the parents can come with a peace that probably won’t register with the children, but it makes their home situation probably a little bit better.”
Second Grade Teacher Jamie Prock is excited that all of her students will have everything they need for their first day.
“It’s been great that we had pack the bus and my students won’t have to worry about bringing supplies to school,” she said. “Everything is in place, and furnished and as they need it we can request and hopefully get more into the classroom as they use their supplies.”
Another thing students will get for free is breakfast and lunch. Every student in the district will be able to eat for free for the entire school year thanks to the National School Lunch Program’s Community Eligibility Provision program.
Gibson says their theme for this school year is rewriting our story. He says for the first time in 11 years, the school district has not had any schools that the state has ranked as needing improvements.
Gibson says he also wants to focus on new and innovative ways for teachers to connect with students this new school year.
Something that’s returning this school year is the Saturday school program at William B. Travis Elementary School.
“When we take a look at our data we had significant gains — increasing gains in third grade and fourth grade reading,” said William B. Travis’s Principal Tamekia Johnson. “We also had gains in fourth grade writing, and definitely fifth grade math, science and reading.”
Johnson says they are working to collaborate more with the Starfish Society, and says they are raising money to begin the program earlier this school year.
