Inmate serving time for attempted murder recaptured after walking off job site

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - An inmate has been recaptured after walking off his job site Monday, Aug. 26.
The Louisiana Department of Corrections (DOC) says Grant Bailey Jr., 39, of Haynesville, was captured just before 5 p.m. near River Road and Brightside Drive just south of LSU’s campus.
“I want to thank Baton Rouge Police Chief Murphy Paul and his alert officers for their assistance in capturing our wanted fugitive,” said Department of Public Safety and Corrections Secretary Jimmy Le Blanc.
Bailey will be booked on escape charges, and may face other charges as well, DOC says.
DOC says Bailey walked off his job site at the Department of Public Safety and Corrections headquarters in Baton Rouge.
DOC officials say Bailey is serving a 50-year sentence for attempted second degree murder and a 10-year sentence for theft. Bailey’s good behavior release date is Nov. 15, 2023. He was convicted in Webster Parish on July 7, 1997. He was transferred to Dixon Correctional Institute on July 1, 2019 and started his work detail at headquarters on July 11, 2019.
Officials say Bailey was last seen at department headquarters around 1 p.m. Monday. He was found to be missing about an hour later. He was recaptured around 5 p.m.
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.