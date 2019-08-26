Lunch with Coach O: LSU vs. Georgia Southern Preview

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU head coach Ed Orgeron met with sports journalists Monday afternoon to preview the season opener with Georgia Southern.
Georgia Southern was plus-22 in turnovers last season. The Eagles run the triple-option on offense and averaged 30 points per game. Junior Shai Werts is a dual-threat quarterback. Orgeron described him as very dangerous. Orgeron emphasized tackling on defense.
He announced the expected starters on offensive line: Saahdiq Charles at left tackle, Chasen Hines or Adrian Magee at left guard, Lloyd Cushenberry at center, Damien Lewis at right guard, and Austin Deculus at right tackle.
Both Thaddeus Moss and Stephen Sullivan are considered starters at tight end, according to Orgeron.
He said he wants the offense to be up-tempo. He added they will run some no-huddle and some hurry-up. He said they want to move fast and get the ball up quickly. Joe Burrow could have a lot of success in this offense, Orgeron said.
Clyde Edwards-Helaire will be the starting running back, Lanard Fournette and Chris Curry will see playing time. He also said John Emery Jr. is everything they thought and more.
Orgeron said Jacob Phillips and Patrick Queen are battling for the middle linebacker position and it will be a game-time decision as to who the starter will be.
He added freshman Cordale Flott has looked good at cornerback and the coaches feel comfortable putting him in as a replacement for Derek Stingley Jr. or Kristian Fulton. Orgeron described Stingley as special and has a chance to be a great player. He said he doesn’t say a word. He just shows up and works.
Orgeron said he believes freshman Cade York has a stronger leg than Cole Tracy, but they’ll have to see what happens when he gets under the lights.
Orgeron is entering his third full season as head coach of the Tigers. His record is 25-9. LSU is coming off a 10-3 season and a win in the Fiesta Bowl. LSU is ranked No. 6 in the country.
This is the first time the two teams have ever faced each other. Georgia Southern is a member of the Sun Belt Conference. The Eagles were 10-3 last season. LSU is 32-1 all-time against the current teams in the Sun Belt.
Kickoff is scheduled for Saturday at 6:30 p.m. in Tiger Stadium. The game will air on ESPNU.
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.