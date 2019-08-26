La. Rep. Mike Johnson to hold town hall meetings

State Representative Mike Johnson
By KSLA Digital Team | August 26, 2019 at 7:57 AM CDT - Updated August 26 at 7:57 AM

NORTHWEST LOUISIANA (KSLA) - Congressman Mike Johnson (R) is back in the ArkLaTex and holding town hall meeting this week.

Below are the following meeting times and dates:

  • Union Parish: 8:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m., Tuesday, Aug. 27, Union Parish Police Jury Annex, 303 E. Walter Street. Farmerville LA, 71241
  • Bienville Parish: 11 a.m. to noon, Tuesday, Aug. 27, Bienville Parish Couthouse, Police Jury Meeting Room, 100 Courthouse Drive, Arcadia LA, 71001
  • Claiborne Parish: 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m., Thursday, Aug. 29, Homer Library, 909 Edgewood Drive, Homer LA, 71040

